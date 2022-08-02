Drywall & Building Plaster Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drywall has been found to adhere to certain specific construction requirements in hotels and shopping complexes as a lightweight construction material that is also fire-resistant. Recently, hotels, restaurants, and educational institutes that seek to have a soundproof facility have looked to the drywall and building plaster market. In residential properties, drywalls are thought to be critical in simultaneously improving the aesthetic appeal and managing interior heat through thermal insulation provided by false ceilings. Drywalls have also seen increased demand because of their flexibility in dividing and creating spaces, thus enabling quick and seamless interior customization options.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drywall & Building Plaster in global, including the following market information:

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203580/global-drywall-building-plaster-2022-2028-785

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Drywall & Building Plaster companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drywall & Building Plaster market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Drywall Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drywall & Building Plaster include Knauf Gips, Saint-Gobain, Etex, USG, Fermacell, Gyptec Iberica, Georgia-Pacific, National Gypsum and USG Boral Building, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Drywall & Building Plaster manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Drywall

Building Plaster

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Wholesale & Retail Buildings

Offices

Academic & Educational Buildings

Hotels & Restaurants

Others

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drywall & Building Plaster revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drywall & Building Plaster revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drywall & Building Plaster sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Drywall & Building Plaster sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Knauf Gips

Saint-Gobain

Etex

USG

Fermacell

Gyptec Iberica

Georgia-Pacific

National Gypsum

USG Boral Building

PABCO Building Products

American Gypsum

ROCKWOOL International

Continental Building Products

LafargeHolcim

Winstone Wallboards

China National Building Material

Kingspan

Yoshino Gypsum

Supress Products

Lime Green Products

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-drywall-building-plaster-2022-2028-785-7203580

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drywall & Building Plaster Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drywall & Building Plaster Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drywall & Building Plaster Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drywall & Building Plaster Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drywall & Building Plaster Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drywall & Building Plaster Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drywall & Building Plaster Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drywall & Building Plaster Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drywall &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-drywall-building-plaster-2022-2028-785-7203580

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Sales Market Report 2021

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Drywall & Building Plaster Market Research Report 2021

