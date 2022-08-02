Dysphagia Management Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Within the foreseen period North America and Europe will compete hard for a larger market share, though the North America region is anticipated to dominate the global dysphagia management market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dysphagia Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Dysphagia Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dysphagia Management market was valued at 885.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1100.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High (Oropharangeal) Dysphagia Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dysphagia Management include Eisai, Cipla, AstraZeneca, Kent Precision Foods, Nestl? Health Science, Nutricia, Bard and Cook Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dysphagia Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dysphagia Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dysphagia Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High (Oropharangeal) Dysphagia

Low (Esophageal) Dysphagia

Global Dysphagia Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Dysphagia Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

Global Dysphagia Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Dysphagia Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dysphagia Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dysphagia Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eisai

Cipla

AstraZeneca

Kent Precision Foods

Nestl? Health Science

Nutricia

Bard

Cook Medical

