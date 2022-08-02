ECG Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ECG (Electrocardiogram) Device is a device which records the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are used to diagnose types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a person?s body therefore assist the appropriate therapy. The ECG test is noninvasive and painless procedure and determines abnormality patterns in heart. There are four different types of ECG device which determine heart activities of body under certain condition or activities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ECG Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global ECG Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ECG Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ECG Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global ECG Devices market was valued at 3852.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5343.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ECG Resting System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ECG Devices include GE (General Electric), Philips, Hill-Rom, Schiller, Nihon Kohden, Mortara Instrument, Spacelabs Healthcare and Fukuda Denshi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ECG Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ECG Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ECG Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ECG Resting System

ECG Holter Monitoring System

ECG Stress Testing System

Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

Global ECG Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ECG Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centre

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

Global ECG Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ECG Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ECG Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ECG Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ECG Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ECG Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE (General Electric)

Philips

Hill-Rom

Schiller

Nihon Kohden

Mortara Instrument

Spacelabs Healthcare

Fukuda Denshi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ECG Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ECG Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ECG Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ECG Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ECG Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ECG Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ECG Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ECG Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ECG Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ECG Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ECG Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ECG Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ECG Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ECG Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ECG Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ECG Devices Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ECG Devices Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ECG Resting System

4.1.3 ECG Holter Monitoring System

4.1.4 ECG

