ECG Devices Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
ECG (Electrocardiogram) Device is a device which records the heart activities through electric signals and are amplified on the ECG monitor. ECG devices are used to diagnose types of heart diseases and arrhythmias in a person?s body therefore assist the appropriate therapy. The ECG test is noninvasive and painless procedure and determines abnormality patterns in heart. There are four different types of ECG device which determine heart activities of body under certain condition or activities.
This report contains market size and forecasts of ECG Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global ECG Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ECG Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five ECG Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global ECG Devices market was valued at 3852.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5343.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ECG Resting System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ECG Devices include GE (General Electric), Philips, Hill-Rom, Schiller, Nihon Kohden, Mortara Instrument, Spacelabs Healthcare and Fukuda Denshi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ECG Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ECG Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ECG Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ECG Resting System
ECG Holter Monitoring System
ECG Stress Testing System
Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System
Global ECG Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ECG Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centre
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centre
Global ECG Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global ECG Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ECG Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ECG Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ECG Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies ECG Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE (General Electric)
Philips
Hill-Rom
Schiller
Nihon Kohden
Mortara Instrument
Spacelabs Healthcare
Fukuda Denshi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ECG Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ECG Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ECG Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ECG Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ECG Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ECG Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ECG Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ECG Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ECG Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ECG Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ECG Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ECG Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ECG Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ECG Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ECG Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ECG Devices Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ECG Devices Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ECG Resting System
4.1.3 ECG Holter Monitoring System
4.1.4 ECG
