Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global education technology and smart classroom market is classified into hardware, technology, end user and region. The global education technology and smart classroom market can be segmented on the basis of educational hardware, which includes the following segments i.e. projectors, interactive whiteboards, interactive displays, interactive tables, printers, audio systems and others. On the basis of technology the market can be segmented into educational gaming, educational analytics, educational enterprise resource planning, educational security and educational dashboards. The global education technology and smart classroom market can be segmented into end users such as kindergarten, secondary and higher education, college and other educational institutes. Region wise, global education technology and smart classroom market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Education Technology and Smart Classroom in Global, including the following market information:

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Education Technology and Smart Classroom market was valued at 95560 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 233980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Education Technology and Smart Classroom include Blackboard, Educomp Solutions, Adobe, Scholastic, Cisco, Smart Technologies, NIIT and Saba Software, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Education Technology and Smart Classroom companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Technology

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Kindergarten

Secondary And Higher Education

College

Others

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Education Technology and Smart Classroom revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Education Technology and Smart Classroom revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Blackboard

Educomp Solutions

Adobe

Scholastic

Cisco

Smart Technologies

NIIT

Saba Software

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Education Technology and Smart Classroom Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Education Technology and Smart Classroom Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Education Technology and Smart Classroom Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Education Technology and Smart Classroom Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Education Technology and Smart Classroom Players in Global Market



