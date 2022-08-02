EGFR Mutation Test Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a type of protein, which is located on the surface of human body cells. Any mutation in EGFR gene can lead to various types of cancer. EGFR functions as a biomarker for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and due to the mutation of EGFR gene a person may suffer from cancer or may have a tumor growth. Tumors with genetically altered EGFR gene are referred to as EGFR-mutated tumors. EGFR mutation is generally observed in NSCLCs, especially in adenocarcinoma tumors. According to the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, American Thoracic Society and European Respiratory Society, there are around 50% of surgically resected lung adenocarcinomas in EGFR mutations. These mutations are related to micro papillary predominant subtype and the bronchioloalveolar carcinoma. EGFR biomarker is used in diagnosis of patients with NSCLC. Targeted therapy involving tyrosine kinase inhibitors such as gefitinib and erotinib is used in the treatment of patients with NSCLC. EGFR biomarker detects the presence of specific alterations in EGFR gene, which may lead to the development of tumor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EGFR Mutation Test in Global, including the following market information:

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7203601/global-egfr-mutation-test-2022-2028-214

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global EGFR Mutation Test market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DNA Sequencing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EGFR Mutation Test include Abbott, Merck, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, BioMerieux, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Hologic and Novartis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EGFR Mutation Test companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DNA Sequencing

Kits

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cancer Hospitals

Clinical Research Institutes

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EGFR Mutation Test revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EGFR Mutation Test revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbott

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

BioMerieux

QIAGEN

Agilent Technologies

Hologic

Novartis

Roche

Genomic Health

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-egfr-mutation-test-2022-2028-214-7203601

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EGFR Mutation Test Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EGFR Mutation Test Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EGFR Mutation Test Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EGFR Mutation Test Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 EGFR Mutation Test Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies EGFR Mutation Test Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EGFR Mutation Test Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 EGFR Mutation Test Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EGFR Mutation Test Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global EGFR Mutation Test Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-egfr-mutation-test-2022-2028-214-7203601

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global EGFR Mutation Test Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Southeast Asia Egfr Mutation Test Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

