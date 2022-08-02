Egg Powder Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Egg powder includes powder made from bird eggs, and these are fully dehydrated eggs. It also known as dried egg products that include whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, and egg powder mix or a blend of egg powder. In the food industry, bakery and confectionery are the major segments that account for a higher demand, followed by meat products and sauces & dressings. The food segment accounts for a significant revenue share in the global egg powder market, and is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Currently, the demand for egg powder is also rising among personal care products, cosmetics, animal feed, and pet food products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Egg Powder in global, including the following market information:
Global Egg Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Egg Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Egg Powder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Egg Powder market was valued at 941.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1120.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Whole Egg Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Egg Powder include Ovostar Union, Adriaan Goede, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Enterprises, Pulviver, Wulro, Agroholding Avangard, Deb-El Foods and Sanovo Egg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Egg Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Egg Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Egg Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Whole Egg Powder
Egg Yolk Powder
Egg Albumen Powder
Egg Powder Mix
Global Egg Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Egg Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Nutraceuticals & Pharma
Animal Feed & Pet Food
HoReCa
Global Egg Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Egg Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Egg Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Egg Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Egg Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Egg Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ovostar Union
Adriaan Goede
Rose Acre Farms
Rembrandt Enterprises
Pulviver
Wulro
Agroholding Avangard
Deb-El Foods
Sanovo Egg
Venky?s
Ovobel Foods
Bouwhuis Enthoven
Igreca
Henningsen Foods
Oskaloosa Foods
Derovo
Ballas Egg
Interovo Egg
Farm Pride Food
SKM EGG Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Egg Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Egg Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Egg Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Egg Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Egg Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Egg Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Egg Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Egg Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Egg Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Egg Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Egg Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Egg Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Egg Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Egg Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Powder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Egg Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Whole Egg Powder
4.1.3 Egg Yolk Powder
4.1.4 Egg Albumen Powder
