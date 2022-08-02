Egg Powder Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Egg powder includes powder made from bird eggs, and these are fully dehydrated eggs. It also known as dried egg products that include whole egg powder, egg yolk powder, egg albumen powder, and egg powder mix or a blend of egg powder. In the food industry, bakery and confectionery are the major segments that account for a higher demand, followed by meat products and sauces & dressings. The food segment accounts for a significant revenue share in the global egg powder market, and is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. Currently, the demand for egg powder is also rising among personal care products, cosmetics, animal feed, and pet food products.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Egg Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Egg Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Egg Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Egg Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Egg Powder market was valued at 941.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1120.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Egg Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Egg Powder include Ovostar Union, Adriaan Goede, Rose Acre Farms, Rembrandt Enterprises, Pulviver, Wulro, Agroholding Avangard, Deb-El Foods and Sanovo Egg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Egg Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Egg Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Egg Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Egg Powder

Egg Yolk Powder

Egg Albumen Powder

Egg Powder Mix

Global Egg Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Egg Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals & Pharma

Animal Feed & Pet Food

HoReCa

Global Egg Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Egg Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Egg Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Egg Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Egg Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Egg Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ovostar Union

Adriaan Goede

Rose Acre Farms

Rembrandt Enterprises

Pulviver

Wulro

Agroholding Avangard

Deb-El Foods

Sanovo Egg

Venky?s

Ovobel Foods

Bouwhuis Enthoven

Igreca

Henningsen Foods

Oskaloosa Foods

Derovo

Ballas Egg

Interovo Egg

Farm Pride Food

SKM EGG Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Egg Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Egg Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Egg Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Egg Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Egg Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Egg Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Egg Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Egg Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Egg Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Egg Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Egg Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Egg Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Egg Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Egg Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Egg Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Whole Egg Powder

4.1.3 Egg Yolk Powder

4.1.4 Egg Albumen Powder

4.1.5 E

