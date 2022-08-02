Electric Bicycle Motors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The North America bicycle market is driven by fitness-focused consumers. A large number of people in the North America region are unfit and overweight due to the unhealthy practices in their day-to-day diets. In order to overcome obesity and related health issues, consumers are showing an interest towards exercise and exercise equipment, such as bicycles. The North America region is actively responding to sustainable trends, namely exercise, healthy lifestyle, and sustainable transportation. The fifty most popular cities in the U.S. posses 8,600 miles of bicycle lanes altogether. Associations have become more operational supporters for cycle travelling. Moreover, the International Mountain Bike Association and several other groups are promoting various ways to use cycling as a performance-oriented mode of transport. Urban associations have formed societies and organizations in every zone, such as Transportation Alternatives in the New York City, to stimulate bicycling as a practice of daily exercise and transportation. This is anticipated to boost the demand for electric bicycles in the North American market in the coming years, which will promote the growth of the electric bicycle motors market in the region.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Bicycle Motors in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Bicycle Motors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Bicycle Motors market was valued at 9177.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 350W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Bicycle Motors include Bafang Electric, BionX International, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Continental, DAPU Motors, Derby Cycle Holding, J.D. Components, Nidec and Ortlinghaus-Werke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Bicycle Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 350W

350W-750W

Above 750W

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online

Offline

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bafang Electric

BionX International

Brose Fahrzeugteile

Continental

DAPU Motors

Derby Cycle Holding

J.D. Components

Nidec

Ortlinghaus-Werke

Panasonic

Bosch

Shimano

Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine

TDCM

Yamaha Motors

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Bicycle Motors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Bicycle Motors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Bicycle Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Bicycle Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Bicycle Motors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bicycle Motors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Bicycle Motors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bicycle Motors Companies

4 Sights by Product

