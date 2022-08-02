Electric Bicycle Motors Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The North America bicycle market is driven by fitness-focused consumers. A large number of people in the North America region are unfit and overweight due to the unhealthy practices in their day-to-day diets. In order to overcome obesity and related health issues, consumers are showing an interest towards exercise and exercise equipment, such as bicycles. The North America region is actively responding to sustainable trends, namely exercise, healthy lifestyle, and sustainable transportation. The fifty most popular cities in the U.S. posses 8,600 miles of bicycle lanes altogether. Associations have become more operational supporters for cycle travelling. Moreover, the International Mountain Bike Association and several other groups are promoting various ways to use cycling as a performance-oriented mode of transport. Urban associations have formed societies and organizations in every zone, such as Transportation Alternatives in the New York City, to stimulate bicycling as a practice of daily exercise and transportation. This is anticipated to boost the demand for electric bicycles in the North American market in the coming years, which will promote the growth of the electric bicycle motors market in the region.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Bicycle Motors in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Bicycle Motors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Bicycle Motors market was valued at 9177.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 350W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Bicycle Motors include Bafang Electric, BionX International, Brose Fahrzeugteile, Continental, DAPU Motors, Derby Cycle Holding, J.D. Components, Nidec and Ortlinghaus-Werke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Bicycle Motors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less Than 350W
350W-750W
Above 750W
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online
Offline
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Bicycle Motors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bafang Electric
BionX International
Brose Fahrzeugteile
Continental
DAPU Motors
Derby Cycle Holding
J.D. Components
Nidec
Ortlinghaus-Werke
Panasonic
Bosch
Shimano
Suzhou Xiongda Electric Machine
TDCM
Yamaha Motors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Bicycle Motors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Bicycle Motors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Bicycle Motors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Bicycle Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Bicycle Motors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Bicycle Motors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bicycle Motors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Bicycle Motors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Bicycle Motors Companies
4 Sights by Product
