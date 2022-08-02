HSC Cranes Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Overhead travelling Cranes are mainly classified into three categories- Top running double girder bridge cranes, top running (T/R) single girder bridge cranes and under running (U/R) single girder bridge cranes. Further they are classified as gantry cranes, monorails, and single and double girder cranes. Single bridge crane?s trolley run on bottom flange of the bridge girder and have one supporting bridge girder while double bridge girder crane?s trolley runs on top flange of the bridge girder and have two bridge girder to support. In gantry electrical cranes the trolley is supports by multiple legs fixed on runways or rails. Monorail cranes only have trolley hoist and they do not require bridge girder to support. Monorail electrical cranes are generally used in production service lines and assembly lines.
This report contains market size and forecasts of HSC Cranes in global, including the following market information:
Global HSC Cranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HSC Cranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HSC Cranes companies in 2021 (%)
The global HSC Cranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Girder Cranes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HSC Cranes include Harrington Hoists, Abuscranes, K2 Cranes, Uesco Cranes, KONE Cranes, Mammoet, HSC Cranes, Terex and Liebherr and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HSC Cranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HSC Cranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HSC Cranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Girder Cranes
Double Girder Bridge Cranes
Gantry Cranes
Monorails Cranes
Global HSC Cranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HSC Cranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction & Infrastructure
Mining Excavation Industry
Metallurgy
Shipping Industry
Automotive
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
Global HSC Cranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HSC Cranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HSC Cranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HSC Cranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HSC Cranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HSC Cranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Harrington Hoists
Abuscranes
K2 Cranes
Uesco Cranes
KONE Cranes
Mammoet
HSC Cranes
Terex
Liebherr
Altech Industries
