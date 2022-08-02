Forestry And Logging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Forestry And Logging includes establishments involved in growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers. This industry grows and harvest timber on a long production cycle (10 years or more) which uses different production processes than short production cycles. It requires more horticultural interventions before the harvest which results in processes more alike to those found in the crop production subsector.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Forestry And Logging in Global, including the following market information:

Global Forestry And Logging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Forestry And Logging market was valued at 182080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 238380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Logging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Forestry And Logging include Hancock Victorian Plantations, Weyerhaeuser, Scottish Woodlands, Tilhill Forestry and F?W, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Forestry And Logging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Forestry And Logging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Forestry And Logging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Logging

Timber Services

Global Forestry And Logging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Forestry And Logging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Industrial

Others

Global Forestry And Logging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Forestry And Logging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Forestry And Logging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Forestry And Logging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hancock Victorian Plantations

Weyerhaeuser

Scottish Woodlands

Tilhill Forestry

F?W

