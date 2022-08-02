Forestry And Logging Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Forestry And Logging includes establishments involved in growing, cutting and transporting of timber, operations of timber tract, growing trees for reforestation and collecting forest products such as gums, barks and fibers. This industry grows and harvest timber on a long production cycle (10 years or more) which uses different production processes than short production cycles. It requires more horticultural interventions before the harvest which results in processes more alike to those found in the crop production subsector.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Forestry And Logging in Global, including the following market information:
Global Forestry And Logging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Forestry And Logging market was valued at 182080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 238380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Logging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Forestry And Logging include Hancock Victorian Plantations, Weyerhaeuser, Scottish Woodlands, Tilhill Forestry and F?W, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Forestry And Logging companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Forestry And Logging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Forestry And Logging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Logging
Timber Services
Global Forestry And Logging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Forestry And Logging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Industrial
Others
Global Forestry And Logging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Forestry And Logging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Forestry And Logging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Forestry And Logging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hancock Victorian Plantations
Weyerhaeuser
Scottish Woodlands
Tilhill Forestry
F?W
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Forestry And Logging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Forestry And Logging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Forestry And Logging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Forestry And Logging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Forestry And Logging Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Forestry And Logging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Forestry And Logging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Forestry And Logging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Forestry And Logging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Forestry And Logging Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forestry And Logging Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Forestry And Logging Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Forestry And Logging Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
