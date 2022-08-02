Electricity Transmission Towers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Electricity transmission towers are units that support power carrying conductors, i.e. overhead power lines between the generating end station and the local end substation. Electricity transmission towers play a vital role in delivering power through overhead lines by structurally supporting heavy high-voltage conductors. To transmit maximum power (110 kV or above) through overhead lines, typically towers have a height varying between 15 meters and 55 meters to withstand the tension. Normally, for heavy power transmission, HVDC (high-voltage direct-current) technology is used in long distance transmission to reduce power losses, and limit voltage drops; these DC conductors carry uniform voltage throughout their cross-sectional area. At maximum efficiency, the sending-end voltage should be equal to the receiving-end voltage, without any voltage drop out.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electricity Transmission Towers in global, including the following market information:

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electricity Transmission Towers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electricity Transmission Towers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electricity Transmission Towers include Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower, Prysmian, Daji, Changan Steel Tower Stock, Associated Power Structures, Karamtara Engineering, Sumitomo Electric Industries and Nexans, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electricity Transmission Towers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AC

DC

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power

Mining

Manufacturing

Others

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electricity Transmission Towers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electricity Transmission Towers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electricity Transmission Towers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electricity Transmission Towers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower

Prysmian

Daji

Changan Steel Tower Stock

Associated Power Structures

Karamtara Engineering

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Nexans

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electricity Transmission Towers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electricity Transmission Towers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electricity Transmission Towers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electricity Transmission Towers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electricity Transmission Towers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electricity Transmission Towers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electricity Transmission Towers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electricity Transmission

