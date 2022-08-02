Animal Produce Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The animal produce industry includes raising animals (and insects) for sale and production of meat and other products. The establishments in the industry are involved in the production of meat, raising of live animals, production of skin and hide, extraction of wool, and production of honey, milk and eggs.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Produce in Global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Produce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

The global Animal Produce market was valued at 1447.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1685.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Produce include Cargill, JBS and Tyson Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Produce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Produce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Animal Produce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Live Animals

Meat

Milk

Egg

Skin And Hide

Wool

Honey

Global Animal Produce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Animal Produce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Others

Global Animal Produce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Animal Produce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Produce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Produce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

JBS

Tyson Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Produce Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Produce Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Produce Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Produce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Produce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Produce Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Produce Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Produce Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Produce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Animal Produce Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Produce Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Produce Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Produce Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Animal Produce Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Live Animals



