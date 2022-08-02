Rural Activities Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rural activities industry includes establishments involved in cotton ginning, soil preparation, planting, and cultivating, crop harvesting, postharvest crop activities, farm labor contractors and crew leaders, farm management services, support activities for animal production, support activities for forestry, finfish fishing, shellfish fishing, other marine fishing, hunting and trapping, timber tract operations, forest nurseries and gathering of forest products and logging.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rural Activities in Global, including the following market information:
Global Rural Activities Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rural Activities market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Forestry And Logging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rural Activities include Olam International, Weyerhaeuser and Austevoll Seafood, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rural Activities companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rural Activities Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rural Activities Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Forestry And Logging
Fishing, Hunting And Trapping
Agriculture And Forestry Support Activities
Global Rural Activities Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Rural Activities Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Forestry
Others
Global Rural Activities Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Rural Activities Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rural Activities revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rural Activities revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Olam International
Weyerhaeuser
Austevoll Seafood
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rural Activities Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rural Activities Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rural Activities Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rural Activities Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rural Activities Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rural Activities Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rural Activities Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rural Activities Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Rural Activities Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Rural Activities Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rural Activities Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rural Activities Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rural Activities Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Rural Activities Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
