Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Greenhouse, Nursery And Flowers market includes establishments involved in growing any kind of crops under cover and growing nursery stock and flowers. Under cover is referred as greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses and lath houses. The crops are produced at various stages of maturity and have an annual or perennial life cycles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers in Global, including the following market information:

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers market was valued at 567550 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 669700 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Crops Grown Under Cover Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers include Color Spot Nurseries, Costa Farms, Altman Plants, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses and Rocket Farms, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Crops Grown Under Cover

Nursery And Floriculture Production

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Color Spot Nurseries

Costa Farms

Altman Plants

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses

Rocket Farms

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Greenhouse, Nursery, And Flowers Companies

