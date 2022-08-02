Economizers Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

With the growing regulations and restrictions pertaining to energy conservation and reduction of fuel consumption, global economizers market is expected to create significant growth opportunities for industry incumbents during the forecast period. An economizer is a mechanical device which acts as a heat exchanger by preheating the feed water to improve the efficiency of the process. Economizers utilize residual heat from combustion products i.e. fuel gases, thereby improving thermal efficiency of the process as the process then requires relatively lesser fuel for the pre-heating the water in order to produce steam. Thus, economizers help in fuel saving and economizing the process and hence are referred to as economizers. Economizers offer numerous benefits, such as waste heat recovery and reduction of carbon emissions. These economizers also help in cooling gases in power plants prior to desulphurization. Thus, economizers help in cost reduction and water conservation. Improved and more efficient economizers are being developed to further improve the efficiency of the process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Economizers in global

Global Economizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Economizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global top five Economizers companies in 2021

The global Economizers market was valued at 10050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluid/ Water Side Economizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Economizers include Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Thermax, SAACKE, Alfa Laval, Cleaver-Brooks, SECESPOL, Sofame Technologies and Kelvion Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Economizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Economizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Economizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021

Fluid/ Water Side Economizer

Air Side Economizer

Global Economizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Economizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Global Economizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028

Global Economizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Key companies Economizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Economizers revenues share in global market, 2021

Key companies Economizers sales in global market, 2017-2022

Key companies Economizers sales share in global market, 2021

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

Thermax

SAACKE

Alfa Laval

Cleaver-Brooks

SECESPOL

Sofame Technologies

Kelvion Holding

Clyde Bergemann Australia

Siemens

