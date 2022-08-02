Edible Insects Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

With increased demand for animal-based food and to feed the large population, insects are being used as a source of food. Owing to the lower ecological footprint required for the production of insects. Consumption of insects also depends on human health issue and culture. Increased demand for edible insects is also resulting in the development of new technologies used to harvest insects in a more efficient way. Along with harvesting of insects, companies are also focusing on storing edible insects to keep them fresh for a long time. However , there are still some major factors hampering the market growth including safety and health issues, and legislative requirements. Companies are also focusing on developing various edible insect ingredients. Edible insects are also being offered along with the information on their nutrient contents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Insects in global, including the following market information:

Global Edible Insects Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edible Insects Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Edible Insects companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edible Insects market was valued at 556.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1325.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Caterpillar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edible Insects include Thailand Unique, Kreca Ento-Food, Nordic Insect Economy, Entomo Farms, Enviro Flight, Proti-Farm, EXO, ENTOTECH and Deli Bugs and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edible Insects manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edible Insects Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Insects Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Caterpillar

Orthoptera

Beetles

True Bugs

Others

Global Edible Insects Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Insects Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Coffee Shops

Online Retail

Others

Global Edible Insects Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Edible Insects Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edible Insects revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edible Insects revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edible Insects sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Edible Insects sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thailand Unique

Kreca Ento-Food

Nordic Insect Economy

Entomo Farms

Enviro Flight

Proti-Farm

EXO

ENTOTECH

Deli Bugs

Eat Grub

