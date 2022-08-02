Concentrated Solar Power Market
Concentrated solar power (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concentrated Solar Power in global, including the following market information:
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Concentrated Solar Power companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concentrated Solar Power market was valued at 7060.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14660 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Parabolic Trough Collector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concentrated Solar Power include BrightSource Energy, Abengoa, ACCIONA, ACS Group, ESolar, SENER Group, SolarReserve and Schott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concentrated Solar Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Parabolic Trough Collector
Solar Tower
Others
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Generate Electricity
Industrial Heating
Others
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concentrated Solar Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concentrated Solar Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concentrated Solar Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Concentrated Solar Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BrightSource Energy
Abengoa
ACCIONA
ACS Group
ESolar
SENER Group
SolarReserve
Schott
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concentrated Solar Power Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concentrated Solar Power Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concentrated Solar Power Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concentrated Solar Power Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concentrated Solar Power Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concentrated Solar Power Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concentrated Solar Power Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concentrated Solar Power Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concentrated Solar Power Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concentrated Solar Power Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concentrated Solar Power Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Solar Power Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concentrated Solar Power Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concentrated Solar Power Companies
