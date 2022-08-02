A CHP system involves the simultaneous production of electricity and usable heat from a power plant or heat engine in a single, highly efficient process. It captures the energy produced during power generation and puts it to use for commercial and residential heat production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fuel Cell for CHP Applications in global, including the following market information:

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (GWh)

Global top five Fuel Cell for CHP Applications companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fuel Cell for CHP Applications include Acal Energy, Bloom Energy, Fuelcell Energy, Viessmann, Aisin Seiki, Baxi (Bdr Thermea), Ceres Power, Doosan Fuel Cell and Elcore, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fuel Cell for CHP Applications manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PEMFC (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells)

MCFC (Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells)

SOFC (Solid Oxide Fuel Cells)

PAFC (Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells)

Others

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Buildings

Residential

Institutions

Municipal

Manufacturers

Others

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fuel Cell for CHP Applications revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fuel Cell for CHP Applications revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fuel Cell for CHP Applications sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (GWh)

Key companies Fuel Cell for CHP Applications sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Acal Energy

Bloom Energy

Fuelcell Energy

Viessmann

Aisin Seiki

Baxi (Bdr Thermea)

Ceres Power

Doosan Fuel Cell

Elcore

Eneos Celltech (Jx Nippon Oil & Energy

Enerfuel

Haldor Topsoe

Hexis

Kyocera

Panasonic

Solidpower

Toshiba

Vaillant

Plug Power Inc

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fuel Cell for CHP Applications Compani

