A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell that converts the chemical energy from a fuel into electricity through an electrochemical reaction of hydrogen fuel with oxygen or another oxidizing agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fuel Cells in global, including the following market information:

Global Fuel Cells Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fuel Cells Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Fuel Cells companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fuel Cells market was valued at 6901.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 49580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0-1 KW Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fuel Cells include Panasonic, Toshiba, Siemens, Fuji Electric, POSCO ENERGY, Bloom Energy, JX Nippon, FuelCell Energy and Ballard Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fuel Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fuel Cells Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0-1 KW

1-4 KW

Above 4 KW

Global Fuel Cells Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Other

Global Fuel Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fuel Cells revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fuel Cells revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fuel Cells sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Fuel Cells sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Toshiba

Siemens

Fuji Electric

POSCO ENERGY

Bloom Energy

JX Nippon

FuelCell Energy

Ballard Power

Plug Power

Doosan PureCell America

Altergy

SOLIDpower

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fuel Cells Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fuel Cells Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fuel Cells Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fuel Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fuel Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fuel Cells Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fuel Cells Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fuel Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fuel Cells Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fuel Cells Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fuel Cells Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fuel Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fuel Cells Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Cells Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fuel Cells Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fuel Cells Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fuel Cells Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0-1 KW

4.1.3 1-4 KW

4.1.4 Above 4 KW

4.2 By Type – Global Fuel Cells Revenu

