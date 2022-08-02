Volt/VAr Management Market Size – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Volt-VAr Management Software (VVMS) is centralized distribution automation software that optimizes circuit VAr flow and circuit voltages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Volt/VAr Management in global, including the following market information:
Global Volt/VAr Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Volt/VAr Management Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Volt/VAr Management companies in 2021 (%)
The global Volt/VAr Management market was valued at 495.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 694 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Volt/VAr Management include ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, DVI, Landis+Gyr, Open Systems International, VArentec, Beckwith Electric and Dc Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Volt/VAr Management manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Volt/VAr Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Volt/VAr Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hardware
Software
Services
Global Volt/VAr Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Volt/VAr Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Distribution
Transmission
Generation
Global Volt/VAr Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Volt/VAr Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Volt/VAr Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Volt/VAr Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Volt/VAr Management sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
Key companies Volt/VAr Management sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
Eaton
Schneider Electric
DVI
Landis+Gyr
Open Systems International
VArentec
Beckwith Electric
Dc Systems
S and C Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Volt/VAr Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Volt/VAr Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Volt/VAr Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Volt/VAr Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Volt/VAr Management Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Volt/VAr Management Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Volt/VAr Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Volt/VAr Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Volt/VAr Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Volt/VAr Management Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Volt/VAr Management Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Volt/VAr Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Volt/VAr Management Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Volt/VAr Management Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Volt/VAr Management Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Volt/VAr Management Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Volt/VAr Mana
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Volt Var Management Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Global Volt/VAr Management Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
North America Volt/VAr Management Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
North America GCC Volt/VAr Management Market Report 2022 (2016-2026) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast