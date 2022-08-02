Volt/VAr Management Market Size – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Volt-VAr Management Software (VVMS) is centralized distribution automation software that optimizes circuit VAr flow and circuit voltages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Volt/VAr Management in global, including the following market information:

Global Volt/VAr Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Volt/VAr Management Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Volt/VAr Management companies in 2021 (%)

The global Volt/VAr Management market was valued at 495.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 694 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Volt/VAr Management include ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, DVI, Landis+Gyr, Open Systems International, VArentec, Beckwith Electric and Dc Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Volt/VAr Management manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Volt/VAr Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Volt/VAr Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Volt/VAr Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Volt/VAr Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Distribution

Transmission

Generation

Global Volt/VAr Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Volt/VAr Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Volt/VAr Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Volt/VAr Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Volt/VAr Management sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Volt/VAr Management sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

DVI

Landis+Gyr

Open Systems International

VArentec

Beckwith Electric

Dc Systems

S and C Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Volt/VAr Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Volt/VAr Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Volt/VAr Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Volt/VAr Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Volt/VAr Management Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Volt/VAr Management Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Volt/VAr Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Volt/VAr Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Volt/VAr Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Volt/VAr Management Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Volt/VAr Management Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Volt/VAr Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Volt/VAr Management Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Volt/VAr Management Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Volt/VAr Management Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Volt/VAr Management Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Volt/VAr Mana

