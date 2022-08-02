Global PVC Compound Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.

PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.

The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23% production market share.

The global PVC Compound consumption market is led by North America and Europe. And North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 52% of global consumption of PVC Compound.

PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.

PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Compound Market

Global PVC Compound Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the PVC Compound market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the PVC Compound market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and PVC Compound Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

