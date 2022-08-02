Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Ordinary PU synthetic leather

Microfiber synthetic leather

Others

Segment by Application

Footwear

Apparel & Accessories

Furnishing

Automotive

Sports Goods

Bags

Others

By Company

Covestro (Bayer)

Continental

Vowalon Coating Co., Ltd.

Giardini

NOBILIS

Elmo Sweden AB

Münchner Autostoff Handel GmbH

Viniltex Srl

E.J. Kluth GmbH

Top Gear Leather

Akea

Novartiplast Italia Spa

Bautexstoffe GmbH

Moda Chroma SA

Altfield

IMTEX Textil-Vertrieb GmbH

Ecolorica

Hackebeil GmbH

Scheidegger Polyart

StoffConcept

CGT

Gordon Fabrics

Adams Plastic

InStyle Coated Fabric Solutions

Flock Tex Incorperated

CHH AMERICA, INC.

FIFIELD

Sommers Plastics

NOVATEX

Nassimi LLC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

China Taiwan

Korea

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

