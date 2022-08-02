Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Ordinary PU synthetic leather
Microfiber synthetic leather
Others
Segment by Application
Footwear
Apparel & Accessories
Furnishing
Automotive
Sports Goods
Bags
Others
By Company
Covestro (Bayer)
Continental
Vowalon Coating Co., Ltd.
Giardini
NOBILIS
Elmo Sweden AB
Münchner Autostoff Handel GmbH
Viniltex Srl
E.J. Kluth GmbH
Top Gear Leather
Akea
Novartiplast Italia Spa
Bautexstoffe GmbH
Moda Chroma SA
Altfield
IMTEX Textil-Vertrieb GmbH
Ecolorica
Hackebeil GmbH
Scheidegger Polyart
StoffConcept
CGT
Gordon Fabrics
Adams Plastic
InStyle Coated Fabric Solutions
Flock Tex Incorperated
CHH AMERICA, INC.
FIFIELD
Sommers Plastics
NOVATEX
Nassimi LLC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
China Taiwan
Korea
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather
1.2 Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Ordinary PU synthetic leather
1.2.3 Microfiber synthetic leather
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Apparel & Accessories
1.3.4 Furnishing
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Sports Goods
1.3.7 Bags
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Polyurethane-Based Synthetic Leather Estimates and Forecast
