Global Firestop Sealants Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include 3M Company, Hilti, Rockwool, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Tremco, Everbuild (Sika AG), Specified Technologies, Fosroc (JMH Group), Pecora, Trafalgar Fire, Promat, Metacaulk (Rectorseal), Entc Nuclear Technology, Bai Yun Chemical and so on. The 3M Company is the leader with about 31% revenue market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Firestop Sealants Market

Global Firestop Sealants Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Firestop Sealants market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Firestop Sealants market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Firestop Sealants Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Firestop Sealants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Elastometric

1.2.3 Intumescent

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Industrial Building

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Firestop Sealants Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Firestop Sealants Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Firestop Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Firestop Sealants Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Firestop Sealants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Firestop Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Firestop Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Firestop Sealants by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Firestop Sealants Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Glob

