Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Bromine chlorine hydantoin, known as 1-bromo-3-chloro-5,5-dimethylhydantoin (BCDMH), is a white crystal powder with a slight halogen odor. Since bromine chlorine hydantoin can slowly release hypochlorous acid and hypobromous acid by reacting with water, it is widely used for ther sterilization of swimming pool, drinking water and industrial circular water.

The major players in global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin market include ICL-IP, Chemtura, Lonza, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 80% shares of the global market. North America and Europe are main markets, they occupy about 80% of the global market. BCDMH Tablet is the main type, with a share about 50%. Swimming Pools & Spas is the main application, which holds a share over 60%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/99039/global-bromine-chlorine-hydantoin-2021-2027-700

Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99039/global-bromine-chlorine-hydantoin-2021-2027-700

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 BCDMH Tablet

1.2.3 BCDMH Granule

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Swimming Pools & Spas

1.3.3 Industrial Cooling Water

1.3.4 Aquaculture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Revenue Marke

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/99039/global-bromine-chlorine-hydantoin-2021-2027-700

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/