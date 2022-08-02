LNG Industry Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals

Summary

Global LNG liquefaction capacity is expected to increase from 456.5 mtpa in 2020 to 749.9 mtpa in 2025 at an average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 9.9 percent, while regasification capacity is expected to increase from 46,458 bcf in 2020 to 68,292 bcf in 2025 at an AAGR of 7.7 percent. In 2020, Australia had the highest liquefaction capacity of 88.6 mtpa globally, while Japan had the highest regasification capacity of 10,081 bcf.

Scope

– Updated information on all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2025

– Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

– Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced LNG terminals globally

– Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2025

– Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

Table of content

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this Report About?

1.2. Market Definition

2. Global LNG Industry

2.1. Global LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

2.2. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

2.3. Global LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Regional Comparisons

2.4. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

2.5. Global LNG Industry, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

2.6. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

2.7. Global LNG Industry, Regasification, Regional Comparisons

2.8. Global LNG Industry, Trade Movements and Price

2.9. Global LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Capacity

2.10. Global LNG Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Region

3. Africa LNG Industry

3.1. Africa LNG Industry, Overview of LNG Terminals Data

3.2. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Snapshot

3.3. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, Country Comparisons

3.4. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Liquefaction Capacity

3.5. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction, New Liquefaction Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.6. Africa LNG Industry, Liquefaction Capacity by Country

3.7. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification, Snapshot

3.8. Africa LNG Industry, Regasification, Country Comparisons

3.9. Africa LNG Industry, Planned and Announced Regasification Terminals

3.10. Africa LNG Industry, New Regasification Terminals and Capacity Expansions by Country

3.11. Africa LNG Industry, Regasificati

