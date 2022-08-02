China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market, By Control, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market Segment Percentages, By Control, 2020 (%)

by Control

Thyristor Based

MCR-Based

Others

by Subclass

Mechanical Switching Capacitor (MSC)

Mechanical Switching Reactor (MSR)

Self-Saturating Reactor (SR)

Thyristor Control Reactor (TCR)

Thyristor Switching Capacitor (TCR)

Thyristor Casting (TSC)

Self Commutator Or Grid Commutator (SCC/LCC)

China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Electric Utility

Renewable- Wind Power & Solar Farm

Railway

Industrial- Steel & Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Static Var Compensator?SVC) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Static Var Compensator?SVC) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Static Var Compensator?SVC) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Static Var Compensator?SVC) sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rongxin Power Electronic Co., Ltd. (China)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

General Electric (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Eaton Corp plc (Ireland)

American Electric Power (U.S.)

Hyosung (South Korea)

NR Electric Co. Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan)

American Superconductor Corp. (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Overall Market Size

2.1 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Static Var Compensator?SVC) Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Sales by Companies

3.5 China Static Var Compensator?SVC) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Static Var Compensator?SVC) Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Static Var Compensator?SVC) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Static Var Compensator?SVC) Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Static Var Compensator?SVC) Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Static Var Compensator?SVC) Companies in China

4 Sights by Control

4.1 Overview

