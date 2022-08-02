Global Cannabis Indica Oil Sales Market Report 2021

The Cannabis indicas oil is extracted from the leaves of cannabis indicas plant which has maximum concentration of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabis Indica Oil Market

The global Cannabis Indica Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Cannabis Indica Oil Scope and Market Size

The global Cannabis Indica Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Indica Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Segment by Application

Recreational

Medical

The Cannabis Indica Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Cannabis Indica Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Select Oil

I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

Absolute Terps

