Global Cannabis Indica Oil Sales Market Report 2021
The Cannabis indicas oil is extracted from the leaves of cannabis indicas plant which has maximum concentration of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol).
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabis Indica Oil Market
The global Cannabis Indica Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Global Cannabis Indica Oil Scope and Market Size
The global Cannabis Indica Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cannabis Indica Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Organic Cannabis Oil
Non-Organic Cannabis Oil
Segment by Application
Recreational
Medical
The Cannabis Indica Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Cannabis Indica Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Select Oil
I.N.D. Concentrates
Canopy Growth Corporation
Aphria
Emblem Cannabis Oils
Whistler
Absolute Terps
Table of content
1 Cannabis Indica Oil Market Overview
1.1 Cannabis Indica Oil Product Scope
1.2 Cannabis Indica Oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Organic Cannabis Oil
1.2.3 Non-Organic Cannabis Oil
1.3 Cannabis Indica Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Recreational
1.3.3 Medical
1.4 Cannabis Indica Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Cannabis Indica Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Cannabis Indica Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts
