Global Carbon Fiber Powder Sales Market Report 2021

Carbon fiber powder are based on the polyacrylonitrile fiber as the raw material. Via the special surface treatment, mechanical grinding, sieving and drying. It is stable, electrical conductive, self-lubricating and reinforcing. Because of that It can composite with resin, plastic, metal, rubber and so on. So It can reinforce the strength and wear resistance of the materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Carbon Fiber Powder Market

The global Carbon Fiber Powder market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Carbon Fiber Powder Scope and Market Size

The global Carbon Fiber Powder market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Purity: >95%

Purity: >98%

Purity: >99.99%

Other

Segment by Application

Battery & Electronics

Coating

National Defense Industry

Achitechive

Other

The Carbon Fiber Powder market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Carbon Fiber Powder market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Elley New Material

Hitex Composites

DIGHEN Composite Material Technology

ZOLTEK

Toho Tenax (Teijin)

Cytec Solvay

Tianjin Yufeng Carbon

Jilin Shenzhou Carbon Fiber

Fangda Group

Teijin Carbon

Table of content

1 Carbon Fiber Powder Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Powder Product Scope

1.2 Carbon Fiber Powder Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3 Carbon Fiber Powder Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.4 Carbon Fiber Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Carbon Fiber Powder Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Powder Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)



