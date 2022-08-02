Global Light Diesel Oil Sales Market Report 2021

Light diesel, a type of diesel with relatively light density. Usually refers to 180 ~ 370 ? fraction. Generally, it is obtained by blending natural petroleum straight-run diesel and secondary processed diesel. Sometimes a part of the cracked product is also incorporated. Compared with heavy diesel, the quality requirements are stricter, the cetane number is higher, the viscosity is lower, and the freezing point and sulfur content are lower. Light diesel is widely used in diesel cars, tractors and high-speed diesel engine fuels used in ships, mines, power generation, drilling and other equipment.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Light Diesel Oil Market

The global Light Diesel Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Light Diesel Oil Scope and Market Size

The global Light Diesel Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Diesel Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

10 # Diesel

0 # Diesel

-10 # Diesel

-20 # Diesel

-35 # Diesel

-50 # Diesel

Segment by Application

Boilers

Air Pre-Heaters

Lower RPM Engines

Lift Irrigation Pump Sets

Fertilizer Plants

DG Set

Others

The Light Diesel Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Light Diesel Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

BP

Shell

CNPC

EXXON MOBIL

Sinopec

Indian Oil

Total

Pertamina

Chevron

Petronas

Table of content

1 Light Diesel Oil Market Overview

1.1 Light Diesel Oil Product Scope

1.2 Light Diesel Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Light Diesel Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 10 # Diesel

1.2.3 0 # Diesel

1.2.4 -10 # Diesel

1.2.5 -20 # Diesel

1.2.6 -35 # Diesel

1.2.7 -50 # Diesel

1.3 Light Diesel Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Light Diesel Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Boilers

1.3.3 Air Pre-Heaters

1.3.4 Lower RPM Engines

1.3.5 Lift Irrigation Pump Sets

1.3.6 Fertilizer Plants

1.3.7 DG Set

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Light Diesel Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Light Diesel Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Light Diesel Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Light Diesel Oil Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Light Diesel Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Light Diesel Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Light Diesel Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Light Diesel Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Light Diesel Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Light Diesel Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Light Di

