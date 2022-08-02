Global Quartz Glass Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Quartz glass products have a wide range of applications in semiconductor, photovoltaic industry, communications industry, Lamp and Lighting Industry and many others. Quartz glass products contain quartz tubes, quartz rods, quartz ingots, quartz cylinder, quartz boat, quartz components, quartz crucible, etc.

Global Quartz Glass key players include Heraeus, MARUWA, Momentive, Tosoh, Saint-Gobain, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 25%. USA is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by China and Japan, both with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, High Purity Quartz Glass Product is the largest segment, with a share about 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Lamp and Lighting Industry, followed by Semiconductor Industry, Photovoltaic, Communications Industry, etc.

