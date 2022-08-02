Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Key Trends and Opportunities to 2027

Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) market is segmented by companies, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on market size and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) market is segmented into Fuel Oils, Gasoline, Diesel, Jet Fuel, Propane, Kerosene, Other Products, etc.

Segment by Application, the Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) market is segmented into Residential, Industrial, Automotive, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Share Analysis

Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and revenue generated in Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) business, the date to enter into the Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) market, Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Phillips 66, Valero Energy Corp, Reliance Industries Ltd, JXTG Holdings Inc, Indian Oil Corp Ltd, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spolka Akcyjna, SK Innovation Co, Ltd, Formosa Petrochemical Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Empresas Copec SA, HollyFrontier Corp, Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd, Neste Oyj, T?rkiye Petrol Rafinerileri A.S., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co, Ltd, GS Holdings Corp, Grupa LOTOS SA, World Fuel Services Corp, etc.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Fuel Oils

1.2.3 Gasoline

1.2.4 Diesel

1.2.5 Jet Fuel

1.2.6 Propane

1.2.7 Kerosene

1.2.8 Other Products

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Historic Market Size by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oil and Gas Refining and Marketing (R&M) Market Restraints

3 Competition Lan

