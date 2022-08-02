Uncategorized

Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Sales Market Report 2021

Sambucus Nigra is a bush or small tree that can reach up to 11m in height. The flowers develop strongly smelling yellow umbels that later develop dark red to black, strongly coloring berries. Sambucus Nigra Oil has a high content of polyunsaturated alpha linolenic acid. Sambucus Nigra Oil is a good cooking oil and is used for refineing salads and raw vegetables. Due to its high content of polyunsaturated fatty acids it is not suitable for frying.

In cosmetics Sambucus Nigra Oil is mainly used for skin regeneration and for treating fatty, dirty, acne-prone skin. Elderberry seed oil makes the skin soft, smooth and stabilizes the lipid coating of the skin.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Market

The global Sambucus Nigra Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Scope and Market Size

The global Sambucus Nigra Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sambucus Nigra Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Organic Oil

Common Oil

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Food

Medicine

The Sambucus Nigra Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Sambucus Nigra Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Northstar Lipids

GreenField

All Organic Treasures

Caribbean Natural

OQEMA

ICSC International Cosmetic Science Centre

Table of content

1 Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Overview
1.1 Sambucus Nigra Oil Product Scope
1.2 Sambucus Nigra Oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Organic Oil
1.2.3 Common Oil
1.3 Sambucus Nigra Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Medicine
1.4 Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Sambucus Nigra Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Sambucus Nigra Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.

 

