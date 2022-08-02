Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales Market Report 2021
Shea oil is fractionated from Shea butter. As the Oleic oil melts at a lower temperature it is removed from the more solid butter and contains less than Stearic fatty acid that gives Shea butter the solid, waxy consistency, so not only will it not revert back to the consistency of the butter, it now has taken on its own unique rich but light texture.
Shea Oil contains approximately:
27% stearic acid
59% oleic acid
9% linoleic acid
5% palmitic acid
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market
The global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.
Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Scope and Market Size
The global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Unrefined Oil
Refined Oil
Segment by Application
Cosmetics
Medicine
Food
The Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Foshan Hytop New Material
A&A Fratelli Parodi
AAK
Jarchem Industries
Esperis
Hallstar
BioOrganic Concepts
SMA Collaboratives
Aldivia
ICSC International Cosmetic Science Centre
Table of content
1 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Overview
1.1 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Product Scope
1.2 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Unrefined Oil
1.2.3 Refined Oil
1.3 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Medicine
1.3.4 Food
1.4 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Shea (Butyros
