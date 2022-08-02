Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales Market Report 2021

Shea oil is fractionated from Shea butter. As the Oleic oil melts at a lower temperature it is removed from the more solid butter and contains less than Stearic fatty acid that gives Shea butter the solid, waxy consistency, so not only will it not revert back to the consistency of the butter, it now has taken on its own unique rich but light texture.

Shea Oil contains approximately:

27% stearic acid

59% oleic acid

9% linoleic acid

5% palmitic acid

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market

The global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Scope and Market Size

The global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Unrefined Oil

Refined Oil

Segment by Application

Cosmetics

Medicine

Food

The Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Foshan Hytop New Material

A&A Fratelli Parodi

AAK

Jarchem Industries

Esperis

Hallstar

BioOrganic Concepts

SMA Collaboratives

Aldivia

ICSC International Cosmetic Science Centre

Table of content

1 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Overview

1.1 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Product Scope

1.2 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Unrefined Oil

1.2.3 Refined Oil

1.3 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Medicine

1.3.4 Food

1.4 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Shea (Butyrospermum Parkii) Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Shea (Butyros

