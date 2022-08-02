Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Paints to fire protect wood / timber frames & structures, are used to slow down the spread of fire in a building which aids peoples escape. In a fire, it is critical that the structural timber frame and cladding internally and externally of the building is protected correctly so that the timbers do not burn / char away leading to premature failure.

Fireproofing Coatings for Wood is a niche market so the general market size is small in comparison with other coating materials. Currently, there are many players lile. Sherwin, BASF, Rudolf Hensel, Nordtreat AS, Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas and Teknos Group. Sherwin, ICA Group and Lanling Chemical takes the leading share in terms of sales volume. In 2019, the revenue of the top 13 companies in the worldwide takes 85.19% of total revenue.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market

In 2020, the global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market size was US$ 167.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 235.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Scope and Market Size

Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market is segmented into

Water-based

Solvent-based

Segment by Application, the Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market is segmented into

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Fireproofing Coatings for Wood Market Share Analysis

Fireproofing Coatings for Wood market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Fireproofing Coatings for Wood product introduction, recent developments, Fireproofing Coatings for Wood sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sherwin

BASF

Rudolf Hensel

Nordtreat AS

Fire Retardant Coatings of Texas

Teknos Group

ICA Group

Envirograf

Flame Stop

Lanling Chemical

Shengguang Group

BBMG Coating

Zhuoan Technology

