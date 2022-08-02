Global and United States Wood Paints Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Wood Paints Market
This report focuses on global and United States Wood Paints market.
In 2020, the global Wood Paints market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Wood Paints market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Wood Paints Scope and Market Size
Wood Paints market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Paints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Wood Paints market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Waterborne Type
Oil-based Type
Segment by Application
Wood Furnitures
House Decoration (Door/Floor etc.)
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Akzo Nobel(NL)
PPG Industrial Coatings(US)
Nippon Paint(JP)
Valspar Corporation(US)
Sherwin Williams(US)
San Marco Group(IT)
RPM Inc(US)
Brillux(DE)
Tikkurila(FI)
Henkel(DE)
Diamond Vogel Paint(US)
Kansai Paint(JP)
Basf(US)
Craig & Rose(UK)
Dupont(US)
Meffert AG(DE)
Taihog Group(TW)
Sacal(UK)
Hempel(DK)
Carpoly Chemical(CN)
Yip's Chemical(CN)
Zhanchen Coating(CN)
China paints(CN)
GuangdongJundos Building Materials(CN)
SanKeShu(CN)
JunZiLan coating group(CN)
Guangdong Badese(CN)
Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)
Sanxia Painting(CN)
Guangdong Huilong(CN)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Paints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Waterborne Type
1.2.3 Oil-based Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Paints Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Wood Furnitures
1.3.3 House Decoration (Door/Floor etc.)
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Wood Paints Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Wood Paints Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Wood Paints Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Wood Paints, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Wood Paints Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Wood Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Wood Paints Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Wood Paints Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Wood Paints Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Wood Paints Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Wood Paints Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Wood Paints Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Wood Paints Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Wood Paints Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Wood Paints
