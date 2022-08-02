Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Sales Market Report 2021

C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate is mainly used as an emollient and thickening agent. Many cosmetic products contain this ingredient because it provides a light conditioning and silky after touch to the skin and hair. It's also been shown to act as an antimicrobial agent and a preservative, particularly in products containing UV absorbers. You may find this ingredient in a variety of cosmetics such as sunscreen, facial moisturizer, anti-aging treatments, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, self tanner, eye cream, foundation and deodorant.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market

The global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate market was valued at US$ XX in 2020 and will reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Scope and Market Size

The global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

99% (Purity)

99.9% (Purity)

Other

Segment by Application

Cosmetic

Personal Care Products

The C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Stearinerie Dubois

Natura-Tec

Evonik

A&A Fratelli Parodi

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

Alzo International

BASF

ErcaWilmar

Innospec

Industrial Quimica Lasem S.A.U

Croda

Comercial Química Massó

Global Seven (Ethox Chemicals)

R.I.T.A

Lamberti

Table of content

1 C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market Overview

1.1 C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Product Scope

1.2 C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 99% (Purity)

1.2.3 99.9% (Purity)

1.2.4 Other

1.3 C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Personal Care Products

1.4 C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)



