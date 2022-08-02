Global Architectural Coatings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Architectural coatings are finishes for the interior and exterior of buildings, along with devices like lamp posts, awnings, and so forth. The key purpose of an architectural coating is decorative, although it also adds some protection to the underlying building materials.
In Czech Republic and Slovakia market, key manufacturers include AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings AG, Valspar Corp, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd and Slovlak Koeca, etc. AkzoNobel and PPG are the two industry leaders, with 29% and 22% market shares, respectively.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Architectural Coatings Market
In 2020, the global Architectural Coatings market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Architectural Coatings Scope and Market Size
Architectural Coatings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Architectural Coatings market is segmented into
Water-soluble Coatings
Solvent Coatings
Emulsion Coatings
Powder Coatings
Others
Segment by Application, the Architectural Coatings market is segmented into
Interior Wall
Exterior Wall
Floor Coatings
Roof Coatings
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Architectural Coatings Market Share Analysis
Architectural Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Architectural Coatings product introduction, recent developments, Architectural Coatings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
AkzoNobel
DuPont
PPG Industries, Inc
Sherwin-Williams
BASF Coatings AG
Valspar Corp
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
Chemolak Plc
Novochema Cooperative
PAM-ak, Ltd
Slovlak Koeca
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Architectural Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-soluble Coatings
1.2.3 Solvent Coatings
1.2.4 Emulsion Coatings
1.2.5 Powder Coatings
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Interior Wall
1.3.3 Exterior Wall
1.3.4 Floor Coatings
1.3.5 Roof Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Architectural Coatings Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Architectural Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Archit
