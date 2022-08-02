Global and China Roof Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Roof Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Roof Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Roof Coating market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Roof Coatings
Polyurethane Roof Coatings
Silicone Roof Coatings
Asphalt Roof Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Education Building
Healthcare Building
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
AkzoNobel
PPG
Sherwin-Williams
RPM
BASF SE
Nippon
Dow
Gardner-Gibson
Kansai Paint
Hempel A/S
National Coatings
Henry Company
GAF
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Roof Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Roof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylic Roof Coatings
1.2.3 Polyurethane Roof Coatings
1.2.4 Silicone Roof Coatings
1.2.5 Asphalt Roof Coatings
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Roof Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Education Building
1.3.5 Healthcare Building
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Roof Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Roof Coating Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Roof Coating Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Roof Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Roof Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Roof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Roof Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Roof Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Roof Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Roof Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Roof Coating Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Roof Coating Manufacturers b
