Commercial Building Automation Products Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Commercial Building Automation Products Scope and Market Size

Commercial Building Automation Products market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Building Automation Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

by Product Type

Facility Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Fire Protection Systems

BAS Services

Building Energy Management Software

Others

by deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

by Technology

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Office Buildings

Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

Airports

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

By Company

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated.

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson Controls

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.(HARMAN International)

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Facility Management Systems

1.2.3 Security and Access Control Systems

1.2.4 Fire Protection Systems

1.2.5 BAS Services

1.2.6 Building Energy Management Software

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

1.3.3 Office Buildings

1.3.4 Retail and Public Assembly Buildings

1.3.5 Airports

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Commercial Building Automation Products Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Commercial Building Automation Products Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Commercial Building Automation Products Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Commercial Building Automation Products Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Commercial Building Automation Products Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Commercial Building Automation Products Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Commercial Building Automation Products Market Trends

2.3.2 Commercial Building Automation Products Market Drivers



