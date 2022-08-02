Silicon-Based Anode Material Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anodes based on silicon are one of the most promising candidates for the next generation high performance Li-ion batteries, due to Si?s high theoretical lithium storage capacity of 4200 mAh g?1, which is more than ten times that of currently used graphite based materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon-Based Anode Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Silicon-Based Anode Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicon-Based Anode Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
SiO/C Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicon-Based Anode Material include BTR, Hitachi Chemical, Shanshan Corporation, Shintech and Jiangxi Zichen Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Silicon-Based Anode Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
SiO/C
Si/C
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicon-Based Anode Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicon-Based Anode Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicon-Based Anode Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Silicon-Based Anode Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BTR
Hitachi Chemical
Shanshan Corporation
Shintech
Jiangxi Zichen Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon-Based Anode Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicon-Based Anode Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon-Based Anode Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon-Based Anode Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon-Based Anode Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicon-Based Anode Material Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
