Electrical Substation Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Electrical Substation market. A substation is a part of an electrical generation, transmission, and distribution system. Substations transform voltage from high to low, or the reverse, or perform any of several other important functions. Between the generating station and consumer, electric power may flow through several substations at different voltage levels. A substation may include transformers to change voltage levels between high transmission voltages and lower distribution voltages, or at the interconnection of two different transmission voltages.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Substation in global, including the following market information:

Global Electrical Substation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electrical Substation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Electrical Substation companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electrical Substation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

AIS Substation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Substation include ABB, GE Grid Solutions, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, MYR Group, MVM OVIT Zrt, Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd and Tekfen Construction and Installation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Substation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Substation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electrical Substation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

AIS Substation

GIS Substation

Others

Global Electrical Substation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electrical Substation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Power Transmission and Distribution

Manufacturing and Processing

Others

Global Electrical Substation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Electrical Substation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Substation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Substation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Substation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Electrical Substation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

GE Grid Solutions

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba

MYR Group

MVM OVIT Zrt

Apollo Power Systems Pvt .Ltd

Tekfen Construction and Installation

Trans-Africa Projects

Schneider Electric

Hyosung

Xi?an XD High Voltage

Shandong Taikai

Pinggao Electric

Chint Group

Ormazabal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Substation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electrical Substation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electrical Substation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electrical Substation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electrical Substation Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electrical Substation Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Substation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electrical Substation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electrical Substation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electrical Substation Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electrical Substation Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Substation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Substation Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Substation Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrical Substation Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Substation Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

