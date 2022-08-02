Global and China Fire Retardant Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Fire retardant coatings are often required to protect a wide range of products of both flammable and nonflammable against fire.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Fire Retardant Coating Market
This report focuses on global and China Fire Retardant Coating market.
In 2020, the global Fire Retardant Coating market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Fire Retardant Coating market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.
Global Fire Retardant Coating Scope and Market Size
Fire Retardant Coating market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Retardant Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Fire Retardant Coating market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Liquid Fire Resistant Coatings
Powder Fire Resistant Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Aerospace
Shipping
Electrical & Electronics
Furniture
Textiles
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
By Company
No-Burn, Inc
Albi Manufacturing
Teknos Group
3M
Bollom
Nullifire
Rawlins Paints
Sherwin-Williams
Zeroflame
Nippon
Akzo Nobel N.V.
BASF
Hempel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fire Retardant Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fire Retardant Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Liquid Fire Resistant Coatings
1.2.3 Powder Fire Resistant Coatings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Aerospace
1.3.6 Shipping
1.3.7 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.8 Furniture
1.3.9 Textiles
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Fire Retardant Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Fire Retardant Coating Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Fire Retardant Coating Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Fire Retardant Coating, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Fire Retardant Coating Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Fire Retardant Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Fire Retardant Coating Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Fire Retardant Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Fire Retardant Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Fire Retar
