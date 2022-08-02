HVDC Transmission System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
HVDC Transmission System market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVDC Transmission System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Below 400 kV
Between 400-800 kV
Above 800 kV
Segment by Application
Overhead Transmission
Underground Transmission
Subsea Transmission
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
By Company
ABB
Siemens
XD
NR Electric
GE Grid Solution
NKT
TBEA
XJ Group Corporation
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Nexans
Toshiba
Mitsubishi Electric
Abengoa
Prysmian Group
China XD Group
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Below 400 kV
1.2.3 Between 400-800 kV
1.2.4 Above 800 kV
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Overhead Transmission
1.3.3 Underground Transmission
1.3.4 Subsea Transmission
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global HVDC Transmission System Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 HVDC Transmission System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 HVDC Transmission System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 HVDC Transmission System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 HVDC Transmission System Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 HVDC Transmission System Market Trends
2.3.2 HVDC Transmission System Market Drivers
2.3.3 HVDC Transmission System Market Challenges
2.3.4 HVDC Transmission System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top HVDC Transmission System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global HVDC Transmission System Revenue Market Share
