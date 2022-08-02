The global Energy Storage System market was valued at 6138.47 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 25.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery. Energy comes in multiple forms including radiation, chemical, gravitational potential, electrical potential, electricity, elevated temperature, latent heat and kinetic. Energy storage involves converting energy from forms that are difficult to store to more conveniently or economically storable forms.Majorly fuelling the global energy storage systems market worldwide is the pressing need to address vehicular pollution which is serving to rapidly deteriorate the air quality in cities particularly. This has resulted in policy changes forcing commuters to opt for less polluting vehicles such as electric cars, two-wheelers, buses, and trucks. This in turn has provided a boost to the sales of energy storage systems. The growing railway network is also providing a fillip to the market.Besides the automotive segment, commercial and industrial establishments – together known as non-residential segment – are other key drivers of the global energy storage systems market as their need to store energy is high. The residential sector too is expected to grow at a healthy clip in the upcoming years because of the increasing adoption of solar panels to reduce electricity cost and tide over power cuts.

By Market Verdors:

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Hitachi

Kokam

Fluence Energy

LSIS

SMA Solar Technology

NGK

General Electric

Primus

Panasonic

BYD

Younicos

ABB

Saft Batteries

Lockheed Martin Energy

Eos Energy Storage

Con Edison Solutions

By Types:

Electro Chemical

Thermal Storage

Mechanical Energy Storage

By Applications:

Transportation

Grid Storage

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

