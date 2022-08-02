Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

The industry's leading companies include Xinhua Metal, Tianjin Metallurgy and Hengxing, with the top three accounting for more than 23% of the total revenue in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market

In 2020, the global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Scope and Market Size

Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) market is segmented into

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others

Bare PC strand is the dominated type, which accounting for over 89% revenue share in 2019.

Segment by Application, the Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) market is segmented into

Transport

Building

Energy

Water Conservancy

Others

Transport is the most widely used in PC strand market,accounting for about 72% of the market share in China.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) Market Share Analysis

Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) product introduction, recent developments, Prestressed Concrete Strand (PC Strand) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Xinhua Metal

Tianjin Metallurgy

Hengxing

Silvery Dragon

Huaxin

Tianjin Dalu

Hunan Xianggang

Shuntai Rare Earth & New Materials

Fuxing Keji

Fasten

