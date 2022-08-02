Global Illite Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Illite is a secondary mineral precipitate, and an example of a phyllosilicate, or layered alumino-silicate. Illite occurs as an altered product of muscovite and feldspar in weathering and hydrothermal environments. Structurally, illite is quite-similar to muscovite with slightly more silicon, magnesium, iron, and water and slightly less tetrahedral aluminium and interlayer potassium.
Global Illite key players include Chengde Rehe Mining, Yonggung Illite, Sunwoo Illite, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 14%. China is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by South Korea and Europe, both have a share about 22 percent. In terms of product, Industrial Grade is the largest segment, with a share over 56%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Coating and Paint, followed by Rubber and Plastic, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Illite Market
In 2020, the global Illite market size was US$ 744 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1033.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.
Global Illite Scope and Market Size
Illite market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Illite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Illite market is segmented into
Industrial Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Feed Grade
Segment by Application, the Illite market is segmented into
Coating and Paint
Rubber and Plastic
Paper Industry
Ceramic Industry
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Feed Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Illite Market Share Analysis
Illite market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Illite product introduction, recent developments, Illite sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Chengde Rehe Mining
Yonggung Illite
Sunwoo Illite
Guangzhou Teamgo
Lingshou County Antai Mining
Chifeng Hengyuan Mineral
Hebei Jing Hang Mineral
Micron Solutions
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Illite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Illite Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade
1.2.4 Feed Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Illite Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Coating and Paint
1.3.3 Rubber and Plastic
1.3.4 Paper Industry
1.3.5 Ceramic Industry
1.3.6 Personal Care and Cosmetics
1.3.7 Feed Industry
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Illite Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Illite Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Illite Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Illite Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Illite Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Illite Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Illite Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Illite Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Illite Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Illite Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Illite Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Illite Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Illite by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Illite Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Illite Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/