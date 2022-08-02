Global Amber Glass Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Amber Glass is a tinted glass made by using different mixtures of sulfur and iron oxide. The color can vary from pale yellow to ruby amber.
The top 5 manufacturers of global Amber Glass market occupied about 54% of market share in 2019, which are SCHOTT AG, Shandong PG, Piramal Glass, Gerresheimer and SGD. SCHOTT is the leader in the amber glass industry.
Asia is the largest consumption region of amber glass, with a market share of about 35% in 2019, while Americas consumed about 31%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Amber Glass Market
In 2020, the global Amber Glass market size was US$ 620.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1208.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Amber Glass Scope and Market Size
Amber Glass market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amber Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Amber Glass market is segmented into
Cartridges
Glass Vials
Ampoules
Segment by Application, the Amber Glass market is segmented into
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics and Perfumery
Food and Beverages
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Amber Glass Market Share Analysis
Amber Glass market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Amber Glass product introduction, recent developments, Amber Glass sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SCHOTT AG
Shandong PG
Piramal Glass
Gerresheimer
SGD
Ardagh Group
Stölzle Glass Group
Vetropack Group
Silver Spur
Empire Industries
Pacific Vial Manufacturing
O-I Glass
Haldyn Glass
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Amber Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Amber Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Cartridges
1.2.3 Glass Vials
1.2.4 Ampoules
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Amber Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Cosmetics and Perfumery
1.3.4 Food and Beverages
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Amber Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Amber Glass Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Amber Glass Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Amber Glass Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Amber Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Amber Glass Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Amber Glass Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Amber Glass Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Amber Glass Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Amber Glass Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Amber Glass Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Amber Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Amber Glass by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Amber Glass Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Amber Glass Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Amber Glass Sales Market Share by
