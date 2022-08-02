Global Amber Glass Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Amber Glass is a tinted glass made by using different mixtures of sulfur and iron oxide. The color can vary from pale yellow to ruby amber.

The top 5 manufacturers of global Amber Glass market occupied about 54% of market share in 2019, which are SCHOTT AG, Shandong PG, Piramal Glass, Gerresheimer and SGD. SCHOTT is the leader in the amber glass industry.

Asia is the largest consumption region of amber glass, with a market share of about 35% in 2019, while Americas consumed about 31%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Amber Glass Market

In 2020, the global Amber Glass market size was US$ 620.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1208.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Amber Glass Scope and Market Size

Amber Glass market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Amber Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Amber Glass market is segmented into

Cartridges

Glass Vials

Ampoules

Segment by Application, the Amber Glass market is segmented into

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Perfumery

Food and Beverages

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Amber Glass Market Share Analysis

Amber Glass market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Amber Glass product introduction, recent developments, Amber Glass sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SCHOTT AG

Shandong PG

Piramal Glass

Gerresheimer

SGD

Ardagh Group

Stölzle Glass Group

Vetropack Group

Silver Spur

Empire Industries

Pacific Vial Manufacturing

O-I Glass

Haldyn Glass

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Amber Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Amber Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cartridges

1.2.3 Glass Vials

1.2.4 Ampoules

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Amber Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Cosmetics and Perfumery

1.3.4 Food and Beverages

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Amber Glass Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Amber Glass Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Amber Glass Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Amber Glass Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Amber Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Amber Glass Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Amber Glass Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Amber Glass Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Amber Glass Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Amber Glass Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Amber Glass Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Amber Glass Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Amber Glass by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Amber Glass Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Amber Glass Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Amber Glass Sales Market Share by

