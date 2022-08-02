Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Sterile gamma-irradiated 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is gamma-irradiated sterile IPA, which contains 70% USP-grade Isopropanol (Isopropyl Alcohol) and 30% USP-grade purified water.
70% isopropyl alcohol is used for disinfection of hands and equipment surface and surgical devices. 70 % isopropyl alcohol solution kills microorganisms by dissolving the plasma membrane of the cell wall. Plasma membrane of gram negative bacteria consist of thin layer of peptidoglycan that easily destroyed by the alcohol.
Currently, STERIS Corporation, Decon Labs, Contec, Veltek Associates, Ecolab, Texwipe, Filtration Group and AGMA Ltd are major manufacturers of this industry. STERIS is the world leader, held a share of 18.89% in global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market
In 2020, the global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market size was US$ 63 million and it is expected to reach US$ 100.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.
Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Scope and Market Size
Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market is segmented into
16 oz Spray Bottle
32 oz Spray Bottle
1 Gallon Bottle
Others
Segment by Application, the Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market is segmented into
Hospital
Laboratories
Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Share Analysis
Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA product introduction, recent developments, Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
STERIS Corporation
Decon Labs
Contec
Veltek Associates
Ecolab
Texwipe
AGMA Ltd
Filtration Group
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 16 oz Spray Bottle
1.2.3 32 oz Spray Bottle
1.2.4 1 Gallon Bottle
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospital
1.3.3 Laboratories
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradi
