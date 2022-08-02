Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Sterile gamma-irradiated 70% isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is gamma-irradiated sterile IPA, which contains 70% USP-grade Isopropanol (Isopropyl Alcohol) and 30% USP-grade purified water.

70% isopropyl alcohol is used for disinfection of hands and equipment surface and surgical devices. 70 % isopropyl alcohol solution kills microorganisms by dissolving the plasma membrane of the cell wall. Plasma membrane of gram negative bacteria consist of thin layer of peptidoglycan that easily destroyed by the alcohol.

Currently, STERIS Corporation, Decon Labs, Contec, Veltek Associates, Ecolab, Texwipe, Filtration Group and AGMA Ltd are major manufacturers of this industry. STERIS is the world leader, held a share of 18.89% in global market.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/101389/global-sterile-gammairradiated-ipa-2021-2027-95

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market

In 2020, the global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market size was US$ 63 million and it is expected to reach US$ 100.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Scope and Market Size

Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market is segmented into

16 oz Spray Bottle

32 oz Spray Bottle

1 Gallon Bottle

Others

Segment by Application, the Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market is segmented into

Hospital

Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Share Analysis

Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA product introduction, recent developments, Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

STERIS Corporation

Decon Labs

Contec

Veltek Associates

Ecolab

Texwipe

AGMA Ltd

Filtration Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101389/global-sterile-gammairradiated-ipa-2021-2027-95

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 16 oz Spray Bottle

1.2.3 32 oz Spray Bottle

1.2.4 1 Gallon Bottle

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Laboratories

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Cleanrooms

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradiated 70% IPA Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Sterile Gamma-Irradi

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/101389/global-sterile-gammairradiated-ipa-2021-2027-95

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/