Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Heavy duty coatings protect metal and concrete surfaces against damage and corrosion under extreme environmental conditions. They are also known as protective and maintenance coatings.
The heavy duty coating industry is concentrated and mainly dominated by a few multinational companies. The top 5 players own about 48% revenue share in 2019. Apart from those leading suppliers, there are also many small and medium sized companies engaged in the production.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Duty Coating Market
In 2020, the global Heavy Duty Coating market size was US$ 14920 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19660 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Heavy Duty Coating Scope and Market Size
Heavy Duty Coating market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Duty Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Heavy Duty Coating market is segmented into
Solvent Based
Water Based
Powder Coating
Segment by Application, the Heavy Duty Coating market is segmented into
Marine
Containers
Steel Structures & Bridges
Offshore Oil Rigs
Chemical and Petroleum Plants
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Heavy Duty Coating Market Share Analysis
Heavy Duty Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Heavy Duty Coating product introduction, recent developments, Heavy Duty Coating sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Hempel
AkzoNobel
Jotun
PPG
Chugoku Marine Paints
RPM International
Sika
Dai Nippon Toryo
NIPSEA Group
Sherwin-Williams
Kansai Paint
Henkel
KCC Marine Coatings
Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heavy Duty Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solvent Based
1.2.3 Water Based
1.2.4 Powder Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Containers
1.3.4 Steel Structures & Bridges
1.3.5 Offshore Oil Rigs
1.3.6 Chemical and Petroleum Plants
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Coating Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Heavy Duty Coating Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Heavy Duty Coating Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Heavy Duty Coating Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Heavy Duty Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Heavy Duty Coating Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Heavy Duty Coating Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Heavy Duty Coating Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Heavy Duty Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Heavy Du
