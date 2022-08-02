Global Heavy Duty Coating Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Heavy duty coatings protect metal and concrete surfaces against damage and corrosion under extreme environmental conditions. They are also known as protective and maintenance coatings.

The heavy duty coating industry is concentrated and mainly dominated by a few multinational companies. The top 5 players own about 48% revenue share in 2019. Apart from those leading suppliers, there are also many small and medium sized companies engaged in the production.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Heavy Duty Coating Market

In 2020, the global Heavy Duty Coating market size was US$ 14920 million and it is expected to reach US$ 19660 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Heavy Duty Coating Scope and Market Size

Heavy Duty Coating market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heavy Duty Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Heavy Duty Coating market is segmented into

Solvent Based

Water Based

Powder Coating

Segment by Application, the Heavy Duty Coating market is segmented into

Marine

Containers

Steel Structures & Bridges

Offshore Oil Rigs

Chemical and Petroleum Plants

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Heavy Duty Coating Market Share Analysis

Heavy Duty Coating market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Heavy Duty Coating product introduction, recent developments, Heavy Duty Coating sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hempel

AkzoNobel

Jotun

PPG

Chugoku Marine Paints

RPM International

Sika

Dai Nippon Toryo

NIPSEA Group

Sherwin-Williams

Kansai Paint

Henkel

KCC Marine Coatings

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Manufacturing

