Global Coated Abrasive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The Coated Abrasive market covers Paper Backings, Cloth Backings, Others, etc. The typical players include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd, etc.

Saint-Gobain, 3M, KWH Group, Hermes Schleifmittel, Klingspor, Sia Abrasives, Hubei Yuli, Changzhou Kingcattle, Fengmang Group and Rhodius are the Top 10 players in the global market. They took up about 52.75% of the total share in 2019.

Global Coated Abrasive Market

In 2020, the global Coated Abrasive market size was US$ 3122.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3739.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Coated Abrasive Scope and Market Size

Coated Abrasive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Abrasive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Coated Abrasive market is segmented into

Paper Backings

Cloth Backings

Others

Segment by Application, the Coated Abrasive market is segmented into

Metalworking

Woodworking

Furniture and Musical Instruments

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Coated Abrasive Market Share Analysis

Coated Abrasive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Coated Abrasive product introduction, recent developments, Coated Abrasive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Saint-Gobain

KLINGSPOR

3M

Hermes Schleifmittel

KWH Group

Sia Abrasives

Tyrolit

Pferd

Rhodius

Luxin High-tech

Fengmang Group

Hubei Yuli

Changzhou Kingcattle

Dongguan Golden Sun

Mipox

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Coated Abrasive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paper Backings

1.2.3 Cloth Backings

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metalworking

1.3.3 Woodworking

1.3.4 Furniture and Musical Instruments

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Coated Abrasive Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Coated Abrasive Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Coated Abrasive Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Coated Abrasive Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Coated Abrasive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Coated Abrasive Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Coated Abrasive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Coated Abrasive by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Coated Abrasive Manufacturers by Sales



