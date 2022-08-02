Global Coated Abrasive Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
The Coated Abrasive market covers Paper Backings, Cloth Backings, Others, etc. The typical players include Saint-Gobain, KLINGSPOR, 3M, Hermes Schleifmittel, KWH Group, Sia Abrasives, Tyrolit, Pferd, etc.
Saint-Gobain, 3M, KWH Group, Hermes Schleifmittel, Klingspor, Sia Abrasives, Hubei Yuli, Changzhou Kingcattle, Fengmang Group and Rhodius are the Top 10 players in the global market. They took up about 52.75% of the total share in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Coated Abrasive Market
In 2020, the global Coated Abrasive market size was US$ 3122.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3739.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Coated Abrasive Scope and Market Size
Coated Abrasive market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Coated Abrasive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Coated Abrasive market is segmented into
Paper Backings
Cloth Backings
Others
Segment by Application, the Coated Abrasive market is segmented into
Metalworking
Woodworking
Furniture and Musical Instruments
Automotive
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Coated Abrasive Market Share Analysis
Coated Abrasive market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Coated Abrasive product introduction, recent developments, Coated Abrasive sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Saint-Gobain
KLINGSPOR
3M
Hermes Schleifmittel
KWH Group
Sia Abrasives
Tyrolit
Pferd
Rhodius
Luxin High-tech
Fengmang Group
Hubei Yuli
Changzhou Kingcattle
Dongguan Golden Sun
Mipox
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Coated Abrasive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Paper Backings
1.2.3 Cloth Backings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Metalworking
1.3.3 Woodworking
1.3.4 Furniture and Musical Instruments
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Coated Abrasive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Coated Abrasive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Coated Abrasive Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Coated Abrasive Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Coated Abrasive Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Coated Abrasive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Coated Abrasive Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Coated Abrasive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Coated Abrasive Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Coated Abrasive by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Coated Abrasive Manufacturers by Sales
